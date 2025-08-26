Tyler Huntley to Shilo Sanders - 11 most notable cuts ahead of NFL roster day

With the 2025 NFL season just 10 days away, teams are making some of the most difficult decisions of the year. Before anyone can focus on Week 1, the league-wide roster deadline looms large. By 4 PM ET on Tuesday, all 32 franchises must shrink their preseason rosters from 90 players down to the final 53. That means 1,184 players will be without a job by the end of cut day. As teams reduce their rosters ahead of the NFL season, many players will be seeking new opportunities.(AFP/AP)

Now, any player with fewer than four accrued seasons will first pass through waivers, where the Tennessee Titans hold the top priority thanks to their draft position. Veterans with four or more years of service, however, will immediately become free agents.

While cuts dominate the headlines, trades are also expected to fly in before Tuesday’s deadline. The Eagles, for example, already made three deals over the weekend.

From young quarterbacks to seasoned veterans, here are 11 of the most notable cuts so far:

1. Tyler Huntley, QB, Browns

The former Ravens backup and Pro Bowl alternate had been battling for a depth spot in Cleveland but couldn’t stick.

2. La’el Collins, OL, Cowboys

Once a cornerstone on Dallas’ offensive line, Collins has battled injuries in recent years. After his release, teams in need of veteran line help will likely inquire.

3. Shilo Sanders, DB, Buccaneers

The son of Hall of Famer Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders was a preseason storyline to watch. His release shows just how competitive NFL roster spots truly are.

4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Eagles

A preseason fan favorite, DTR couldn’t secure a backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

5. Kyle McCord, QB, Eagles

Another quarterback casualty in Philly, McCord’s cut signals a major shake-up in their depth chart.

6. Kenyon Green, OL, Eagles

The former first-round pick didn’t pan out as hoped and now hits the market looking for a fresh start.

7. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Saints

A reliable target during his time in Cleveland, DPJ couldn’t carve out a role in a crowded Saints receiver room.

8. Cam Akers, RB, Saints

Talented but often derailed by injuries, Akers’ release is a tough blow.

9. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, 49ers

The veteran wideout flashed at times in Green Bay and Chicago, but depth at San Francisco’s WR corps left little room.

10. Mike Hilton, CB, Dolphins

Respected defensive back with plenty of starting experience, Hilton’s release is among the more surprising defensive moves so far.

11. Ryan Stonehouse, P, Dolphins

Perhaps the most shocking specialist cut, Stonehouse set the NFL single-season record for punting yards in 2022.

Between now and Tuesday's deadline, surely more big names will come up as syndications or as late trades