Dak Prescott spills the beans on Micah Parsons-Cowboys contract talks: ‘I hope he is…’

Dak Prescott is maintaining a positive outlook towards the Micah Parsons-Dallas Cowboys contract situation. The star QB also had a message for his fellow Pro Bowler, urging the star defensive end to ‘be ready’ ahead of their Week 1 game vs the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks on the sideline during a preseason game(AP)

This comes as Cowboys' first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that he has plans to meet and discuss the contract situation with Parsons, who sparked controversy after declaring that he wants to leave Dallas.

The All-Pro has missed the entire preseason over a contract dispute and has reportedly been feuding with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The 26-year-old was recently spotted lying down on a training table behind the team bench during the team's final preseason game.

"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was doing it," Schottenheimer said, referring to the viral photo. "So until I talk to him, I'm obviously not going to talk about it."

Parsons responded to the controversy by reposting a tweet by WFAA's Mike Leslie.

"I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives," said Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowl honoree (2021-24) and two-time first-team All- Pro (2021, 2022).

Schottenheimer said an MRI on Parsons' back on Friday was ‘pretty clean’ after Parsons had mentioned back tightness at minicamp in June.

"I think (defensive end) is an area that we're pretty deep," Schottenheimer said.

Dak Prescott chips in

Prescott, meanwhile, revealed the behind the scenes situation at the Cowboys camp.

"I've got confidence," he said, per ESPN. "I told y'all that way back when. And I'm just going off of experience honestly. No different than mine. I've got confidence in that. Just hoping, which I know he is, that he's ready to play."

Prescott added that the contract dispute has not been a distraction for the team.

"There's been a case of something similar to this the last three years, I believe, if not before. Not necessarily. I think that people can take it however they want. I think it's kind of part of the way guys think and see things around here."