Micah Parsons trade: Jerry Jones cracks up Cowboys star's mom with dig at rumors; ‘Want some money'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 07:37 am IST

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a viral moment with Micah Parsons’ mother, Sherese Parsons, during the team’s final preseason game.

On August 22, 2025, during the Dallas Cowboys’ final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, a viral moment captured a brief respite in the ongoing contract dispute between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons’ mother, Sherese Parsons, share a laugh.(X/ Terrence Parsons Jr)
In a video circulating on X, Jones was seen engaging with fans when he spotted Sherese Parsons, Micah's mother, wearing a No. 11 jersey with her son’s name. Jones gave her a warm hug and playfully remarked, “Now, Micah, why aren’t you out there playing? You act like you want some money or something!”

The pair then posed for a photo, which Micah's brother, Terrence Parsons, shared on X with the caption, “Jerry trying his hardest."

The contract dispute

Micah Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's premier defensive players, is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, with a fifth-year option valued at $24 million. He is seeking a long-term extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, potentially exceeding $40 million annually with nearly $200 million in guaranteed money. However, negotiations with the Cowboys have stalled, escalating into a public feud.

Parsons expressed his frustration in a X post on August 1, 2025, accusing the Cowboys of taking “repeated shots” at him and conducting contract talks without his agent.

He wrote, "Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates… I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

