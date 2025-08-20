Dallas Cowboys documentary on Netflix: Here's how to watch the series

A Netflix feature, named 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys' covering the purchase and rise of the Dallas Cowboys is now out for viewers to enjoy. The eight-part offering tells the tale of the cowboys’ legacy through featured interviews with notable personalities. Netflix releases docuseries 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys' covering the Dallas Cowboys' legacy, featuring interviews with stars like Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman, and George W. Bush.(Dallas Cowboys)

What is it about?

“The eight-part series directed by Chapman and Maclain Way details stories told and untold of Jerry Jones' purchase of the Cowboys and their rise to prominence in the 1990s. Cowboys legends Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and prominent world figures like former U.S. President George W. Bush and Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight are among those featured to tell the team's story,” reads the official website of the Dallas Cowboys.

It adds, “Among the topics covered are Jones' purchase of the team, the famous Herschel Walker trade that helped Dallas build the famous 'Triplets' of Aikman, Smith and Irvin, three Super Bowl victories in four years, and the tense separation between Jones and Jimmy Johnson.”

"It refreshed the memory, I appreciated guys like Michael, Jimmy, Troy, Charles Haley, Deion [Sanders], all those guys, and I can't wait for you to see all of the stuff about Deion," Jones told reporters, as per the Cowboys’ statement. "It's really impressive. For me, really, to end up with a story we've had of our success, it was a close call. No matter how you make it, it was really close all the way through.

“I looked at the finish product and looked at some of how we got here, and it wasn't as pretty or it wasn't as thought out as I remember," Jones added. “There were some down times here, but I was so proud to get to be a part, and I was so gunned up that first of all, I really risked more than anybody should have to get in.”

When was it released?

The docuseries was released on the streaming platform on Tuesday, August 19, at 3:01 AM ET.

How to watch it

The series consists of eight episodes, each of whose runtime varies from 40 to 68 minutes. You can purchase Netflix for $7.99/month. Ad-free monthly options are also available for $17.99 (the Standard plan) or $24.99 (the Premium option).

A blue carpet event was held in Hollywood, California, on August 18, to celebrate the release of the docuseries.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta