Aaron Rodgers addresses teammate's ‘retirement home’ jab with surprising response

Aaron Rodgers is preparing for his debut season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it could be the final chapter of his career. Aaron Rodgers joins the Steelers for what may be his final NFL season. (Photo by Joe Sargent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

After spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets, the four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion is entering a locker room that once had some harsh words for him.

DeShon Elliott, who last year joked that the Jets should “leave his ass in the retirement home.” Now that they’re on the same team, Rodgers has addressed those comments, but with humility.

“Well, I think there’s a great quote in a TV show that I enjoyed called Ted Lasso. Ted talks about one of his favorite quotes: be curious, not judgmental,” Rodgers said, according to Blitzburgh.

“And I think that’s kind of how I wanted to approach this season and anybody that said anything, I try and put myself in their shoes as much as possible. And I respect the hell outta you and what you’ve accomplished in the game and your leadership from afar, it seems like you’re the type of leader that I’d wanna play with. So when you said that I didn’t take offense to that at all.”

Elliott apologizes to Rodgers: ‘I’m a troll, He’s a GOAT’

For his part, Elliott has already walked back the criticism, admitting it was more trolling than genuine hostility.

“I’m a troll. He’s an All-Pro and he’s a GOAT. He’s going to be a gold jacket guy one day. Honestly, when he got here, we communicated, we talked, he’s a great person and a great football player, so whoever the media’s put out there is B.S.,” Elliott explained.

“I respect him a lot. I told him that I respect him, and I apologized to him for the things I was saying about him. Honestly, he’s a great man and he has a great heart, so I appreciate him and he’s funny as hell.”