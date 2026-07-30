England Test coach search comes to an end as former CSK man Stephen Fleming set to take over

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is expected to take over the role of the England Test coach following the sacking of fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum earlier this month. Stephen Fleming left CSK earlier this month. (PTI)

For the last several weeks, multiple names have been linked to the role, but the Telegraph has reported that the search has come to an end with the parties concerned in the ECB unanimously agreeing on Fleming.

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Fleming has not coached any international side before. He served Chennai Super Kings as head coach for the past 17 years and led them to five titles in the Indian Premier League. He also led them to two Champions League wins. He has also coached in Major League Cricket, the Hundred and SA20. The 53-year-old left the CSK role a couple of weeks back. Since around the same time McCullum was also sacked, there were speculations that Fleming was going to be the next Test coach for England.

However, it appears Fleming may not have been the first choice for the role. Zimbabwe legend and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower, according to reports, was first approached by the ECB but he politely turned down the offer.

"I have spoken with the ECB. We're all aware of the vacancy for the head coach job of the England national team, and I have spoken with Rob [Key] and the ECB on that topic. [But] the bottom line for me is that I'm very happy with the work that I'm doing at the moment.

"For me, personally, I don't think I could have done both, especially with the IPL being held during the first couple of months of the English summer. If I was England Test coach, I'd like to be here [in the UK] watching and interacting with the people I needed to watch and interact with. So for me, that wasn't a possibility.

"I work for a couple of really good organisations [RCB and London Spirit]. I've got really good teams around me and good people around me, and I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing at the moment.

"I've worked with England before, and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach and represent England as one of their leaders a number of years ago, and I remember those years really fondly, and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach. But for me, at this time, I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing; I'm going to stick with doing that," Flower said earlier.

Fleming played 111 Tests, 280 ODIs and 5 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring more than 15,000 international runs. To date, he is the most successful Kiwi Test captain, having won 28 from 80 Tests. He was very accomplished as a player and later as a coach, and it seems like the ECB has found the right person for the job.