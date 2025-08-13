Aaron Rodgers injury update: Steelers QB slams helmet rules; ‘I pulled a Joe Biden’

Aaron Rodgers has sparked injury concerns among Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but it seems like all is good now. During the last day of training camp, on Tuesday, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the 41-year-old faced issues after his left foot/ankle was stepped on by offensive tackle Troy Fautanu. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with wide receiver Ben Skowronek (AP)

As Rodgers was visibly in pain, the medical team attended to him. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also seen applying an ice pack to the four-time MVP's leg. The quarterback, however, returned to practice and finished his session.

“It was nothing of any significance,” Tomlin said. “He finished his work and didn’t miss a rep.”

Aaron Rodgers rips NFL's helmet rules

Meanwhile, Rodgers went after the NFL's new helmet rules. He has been wearing the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet for years now. His model did not meet the league's updated safety standards, and it was banned.

Aaron Rodgers has now switched to the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II. He is not happy.

Speaking to ESPN, Rodgers said, "I don't like it. No. I'm trying to change it. We're still in the process. It looks like a damn spaceship out there."

"The face mask doesn't fit the helmet because it's an old face mask, obviously, just like I'm old," he joked. "But we're trying to find the right helmet right now."

This is not the first time the 41-year-old has complained. Back in June, he said, "I can't stand the helmet. I've worn a Schutt for 20 years, and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standard."

‘Pulled a Joe Biden’

Rodgers admitted he felt out of place during Pittsburgh's preseason opener vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“One of the weird things is I'm 21 years in the league so I'm over there (asking myself), 'Who do I know on Jacksonville?' ... I was kind of looking around doing the Joe Biden ... and then joined up with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt,” he said.