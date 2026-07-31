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    Himachal CM’s principal adviser Ram Subhag Singh gets 2-yr extension

    Singh, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of HP cadre and former chief secretary, was appointed as CM’s aide on his superannuation on July 31, 2023

    Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 09:03:40 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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    The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the tenure of Ram Subhag Singh as principal adviser to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for two years with effect from August 1, according to an official order on Thursday.

    Ram Subhag Singh
    Ram Subhag Singh

    Singh, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of HP cadre and former chief secretary, was appointed as CM’s aide on his superannuation on July 31, 2023.

    Known for his administrative acumen and dynamism, Singh has been performing a key role in realising the chief minister’s vision on a financially self-reliant Himachal, systematic transformation of governance, key reforms in power sector, and social welfare.

    After discontinuation of the hill states’ revenue deficit grant in the last Union budget, Singh steered Himachal’s case with the Centre which got it a financial reprieve in form of Pride of Hills component in special assistance.

    He has also been credited with playing a pivotal role in the inter-state Kishau dam settlement, the Bhakra Beas Management Board arrears case expected to be decided by the Supreme Court soon, quantifying Himachal’s ecological services through a scientific study, and the ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar yojana’, a flagship social welfare scheme of the Congress government for two lakh poorest of the poor to be launched next month.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal CM’s Principal Adviser Ram Subhag Singh Gets 2-yr Extension
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal CM’s Principal Adviser Ram Subhag Singh Gets 2-yr Extension
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