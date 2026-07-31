LG approves 23 heritage sites in Ladakh as ‘protected monuments’

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday approved the declaration of 23 heritage sites across the Union Territory as “protected monuments” under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act. The notification has been issued in view of the immense historical, archaeological and cultural significance of these sites, and marks a major milestone in the preservation of Ladakh’s unique civilisational heritage. (HT Photo)

The notification has been issued in view of the immense historical, archaeological and cultural significance of these sites, and marks a major milestone in the preservation of Ladakh’s unique civilisational heritage.

These 23 protected monuments include petroglyph sites, ancient rock carvings, ancient caves, Gompas, caves, forts and palaces among others, that were hitherto lying in dilapidated shape and were under severe threat.