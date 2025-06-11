Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani to attend Pittsburgh Steelers' first NFL 2025 game?

Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday revealed that he is a married man. The new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who attended his first day of training, clarified that the mysterious black ban on his ring finger was indeed a sign that he had tied the knot ‘a couple of months ago’. While the 41-year-old did not speak about his wife, he had last year confirmed that he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with a woman named Brittani. Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during Minicamp (Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers first sparked marriage rumors at the Kentucky Derby, where he was spotted wearing a wedding ring. In April, he appeared on The Pat McAfee show to discuss his personal life, including his relationship with Brittani.

“I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me,” he said.

“To make a commitment to a team is a big thing.”

The former Green Bay Packers QB had in December 2024 told AJ Hawk about a stressful situation regarding a package for someone named Brittani, not arriving on time.

“I was a little bit worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't showed up yet, so I'd been waiting on this to show up,” he said at the time.

“Not Britney Spears, no, this is Brittani with an ‘i,’” Rodgers joked. Now fans are assuming the four-time MVP has married Brittani and want to know if she will attend the Pittsburgh Steelers’ NFL 2025 season opener against the New York Jets.

“Will Brittani be there to see his Steelers debut,” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Well, right now we do not have an answer to that question. But it is likely that Brittani will attend some, if not all, Steelers games to watch her husband make a swing at another Super Bowl title.