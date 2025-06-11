Aaron Rodgers confirms he is married for a ‘couple of months’. Who is his wife Brittani?

Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday confirmed that the ring on his finger is indeed a wedding ring and he has been married for a couple of months. This comes after a long speculation over the black ring on his finger. Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he is married(AP)

Rodgers first mentioned Brittani in December 2024 on McAfee’s show, noting a delayed Christmas gift for “my girlfriend Brittani." By April 2025, he described their relationship as serious, hinting at prioritizing personal life over his NFL career.

The marriage likely occurred around March or April 2025, based on his “couple of months” comment, though no exact date or ceremony details are public.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers to Steelers: When will star QB make his debut for Pittsburgh?

Rodgers was spotted at the Kentucky Derby last month with a wedding ring on his hand. AJ Hawk, the four-time MVP's former teammate, was asked about the rumors during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"He is very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of them for sure," Hawk said. "He seems very happy, he's doing very well. He looks good physically, mentally, but not a lot of clarity on this situation, I'm not gonna lie."

Who Is Brittani?

Brittani’s full identity remains undisclosed, as she maintains no social media presence and avoids public appearances. Rodgers emphasized her preference for privacy, joking she’s “not Britney Spears” and values a low-key life.

Talking about Brittani on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Rodgers said: "I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention."

Read More: Myles Garrett issues warning after Aaron Rodgers joins Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback: ‘Put him in graveyard’

Rodgers' marriage confirmation comes days after he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has signed a one-year contract with the team after passing a physical.

The deal is worth a base $13.65 million contract with $10 million of it guaranteed. He could earn another $5.85 million in play time and performance incentives, ESPN reported.

The Steelers announced Friday they had agreed to a one-year deal with the 41-year-old veteran, though no terms were released. Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and winner of Super Bowl XLV, spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, followed by two with the New York Jets.

Rodgers has a career record of 153-87-1. He has 503 career touchdowns against 116 interceptions in 248 games.

He has career earnings of $380.7 million, the most of any NFL player, according to Spotrac.