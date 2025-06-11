Myles Garrett issues warning after Aaron Rodgers joins Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback: ‘Put him in graveyard’

As quarterback Aaron Rodgers gears up for his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett has sent a playful warning to the four-time league MVP. Rodgers, who was released from the New York Jets in mid-March, took time to go through multiple options before agreeing to a $13.65 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus(Reuters)

Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers joining AFC North

Speaking to reporters, Garrett talked about the Browns’ division-rivals Pittsburgh Steelers and their new signing Aaron Rodgers. “I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said in a video shared by ESPN's reporter Daniel Oyefusi on X (formerly Twitter).

Garrett was talking about the viral graveyard decor that he put outside his home ahead of Halloween, according to The Sporting News. In the photographs, each tombstone has the name of a quarterback which Garrett has sacked in his NFL career so far.

Aaron Rodgers' journey with Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers has signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This includes a guaranteed amount of $10 million. Rodgers will be able to earn up to $19.5 million after incentives.

All set to turn 42 in December this year, Rodgers is expected to start for the Steelers. During the last NFL season, he threw for 3,897 yards, 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. This was his first full year with the New York Jets. Prior to this, he tore his Achilles in the first week of the 2023 season.

When many expected him to announce his retirement owing to multiple injuries, Rodgers decided to keep playing. The Pittsburgh Steelers have trusted his experience and leadership in the game, hoping that he will bring more stability to the side. At last, Rodgers has ended the Steelers' long-standing demand to have a strong quarterback.

When will Aaron Rodgers start with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Rodgers will get to play for the Steelers on September 7, 2025. Interestingly, his maiden game for this season will be against his old side, the New York Jets. The match is scheduled to take place at the MetLife Stadium and is already getting significant attention.

FAQs

1. When is Aaron Rodgers' birthday?

He was born on December 2, 1983.

2. Which teams have Aaron Rodgers played for in the past?

Rodgers was a part of the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2022 and the New York Jets (2023–2024).

3. How many times has Aaron Rodgers won the NFL Most Valuable Player award?

He bagged the honour in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.