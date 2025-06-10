Should the Vikings take a chance on Jaire Alexander? NFL vet drops his thought

NFL vet and Packers President Mark Murphy didn’t mince words when looking back on the time Jaire Alexander spent in Green Bay, as the Packers appear to be moving on from the cornerback. The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with cornerback Jaire Alexander due to his injury history. Despite his elite talent, he missed 34 games in four seasons.(Instagram/Jaire Alexander)

“He’s been a great player for us. Obviously elite talent,” Murphy said Monday. “Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of our game.”

When asked how confident he is in the rest of the cornerback crew, Murphy referenced Alexander’s absences, again. “We’ve been used to playing without Alexander,” he said, indicating that he expects Keisean Nixon to be a good thing for the Packers in the future.

Hard to argue with Murphy’s assessment

Over the past four seasons, Alexander has missed as many games (34) as he’s played. The only time he suited up for more than seven games in a season during that stretch was in 2022, and that year, he was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro.

When healthy, he’s one of the NFL’s best shutdown corners, the kind of player who earned a massive four-year, $84 million extension in 2022.

But a knee injury that required surgery sidelined him last season, and in 2023, the Packers suspended him for a game after he went rogue during a pregame coin toss. Then there’s his fiery personality, like his 2022 spat with Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

Should the Vikings take a swing at signing Jaire Alexander?

Minnesota has made some smart roster upgrades this offseason, but cornerback remains a question mark. The Vikings have never been afraid to take calculated risks on high-upside players, especially those with injury histories (and especially former Packers).

The Vikings have done well keeping players on the field, and at just 28, Alexander would have every reason to ball out in hopes of landing another big contract.