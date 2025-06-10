BET Awards 2025: Full List of Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Award Winners
Hosted by Kevin Hart, the 25th BET Awards saw Simone Biles and LeBron James awarded for their remarkable achievements and influence in their respective sports.
The 25th anniversary of the BET Awards brought out the biggest names in music, film, and culture, but athletes also had their moment.
It went live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, 9 June, hosted by Kevin Hart, who returned after first emceeing in 2011.
“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” Hart said in a press release.
“I’m truly honoured to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember.”
Here is the list for the Sportswoman of the Year Award
Nominees:
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles —Winner
Here is the list for the Sportsman of the Year Award
Nominees:
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
LeBron James — Winner
Here are 9 notable non-sportsperson names from the 2025 BET Awards nominees and winners list:
Kendrick Lamar – Nominated for Album of the Year and Best Collaboration.
Doechii – Winner of Best Female Hip Hop Artist and nominated for Album of the Year.
SZA – Winner of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; featured in several top collaborations, including ‘Luther’ with Kendrick.
Drake – Earned six nominations, including Album of the Year and Video of the Year.
The Weeknd – Nominated for Album of the Year and Video of the Year with “Timeless.”
Future – Multiple nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Tyler, the Creator – Nominated for Best Collaboration, Video Director of the Year, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
Leon Thomas – Winner of Best New Artist.
Summer Walker – Winner of the BET Her award for ‘Heart of a Woman.’