BET Awards 2025: Full List of Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Award Winners

The 25th anniversary of the BET Awards brought out the biggest names in music, film, and culture, but athletes also had their moment. The 25th BET Awards celebrated music, film, and sports, honoring athletes who inspire on and off the field. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

It went live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, 9 June, hosted by Kevin Hart, who returned after first emceeing in 2011.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” Hart said in a press release.

“I’m truly honoured to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember.”

Here is the list for the Sportswoman of the Year Award

Nominees:

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles —Winner

Here is the list for the Sportsman of the Year Award

Nominees:

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

LeBron James — Winner

Here are 9 notable non-sportsperson names from the 2025 BET Awards nominees and winners list:

Kendrick Lamar – Nominated for Album of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Doechii – Winner of Best Female Hip Hop Artist and nominated for Album of the Year.

SZA – Winner of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; featured in several top collaborations, including ‘Luther’ with Kendrick.

Drake – Earned six nominations, including Album of the Year and Video of the Year.

The Weeknd – Nominated for Album of the Year and Video of the Year with “Timeless.”

Future – Multiple nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Tyler, the Creator – Nominated for Best Collaboration, Video Director of the Year, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Leon Thomas – Winner of Best New Artist.

Summer Walker – Winner of the BET Her award for ‘Heart of a Woman.’