Simone Biles and Riley Gaines explosive feud explained as Danica Patrick weighs in: ‘Woke mind virus’

Danica Patrick has weighed in on Simone Biles and Riley Gaines' explosive feud. The 7-time Olympic gold medalist slammed the former swimmer in an X, formerly Twitter post over the weekend, calling her a “sore loser.” She made the scathing remark in response to the 25-year-old's criticism of a Minnesota high school softball team's victory while being led by a trans pitcher. Danica Patrick weighs in on Simone Biles and Riley Gaines' explosive feud

As the duo exchanged barbs on social media, former NASCAR driver Patrick took to social media to back Gaines. “This issue has a shelf life. I truly believe common sense will prevail,” she said on Instagram Sunday.

“But until then, I am grateful for people like Riley Gaines who are making sure no one gets away with it. Not to mention the fact that she actually lived it,” the 43-year-old went on, adding, “Defending men in women’s sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational.”

Simone Biles calls Riley Gaines a ‘sore loser’

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” Biles told Gaines in response to the latter's anti-trans post. “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports.”

“Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” the 28-year-old added in her tweet, which has amassed over 50 million views so far. In a separate tweet, Biles told Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Riley Gaines fires back, uncovers Biles' old tweet

Gaines quickly fired back with, “This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces.” “You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest.”

The Gaines for Girls podcast host uncovered a 2017 tweet from Biles that read, “ahhhh good thing guys don’t compete against girls or he’d take all the gold medals !!”

The former swimmer quipped, “Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument? How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a 'truly sick bully' by her own standard?”