Danica Patrick takes ‘trail of blood’ jibe at ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick termed her relationship with Aaron Rodgers as ‘emotionally abusive’.(AFP/ AP)

Former race car driver Danica Patrick opened up about her relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with a ‘trail of blood’ jibe at her ex-boyfriend.

Patrick said that her breakup with Aaron Rodgers was “the most amount of pain” she’s ever experienced. She said this and a lot more during her appearance on The Sage Steele Show.

When asked to describe “the most amount of pain” she’s ever felt, the 43-year-old 2008 Indy Japan 300 champion referred to her 2020 breakup with the then Green Bay Packers signal caller.

“The breakup with Aaron in 2020,” she said.

Patrick said that the break-up hit her so hard as it was sudden. She also termed her relationship with Rodgers as ‘emotionally abusive’.

“It was my life. So, like, when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, that wore me down to nothing,” the racing icon said.

Danica Patrick also jibed at Rodgers, saying that he leaves a ‘trail of blood' in his relationships.

“People could never imagine that I would lack any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits. Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we-there’s been enough out there,” she added.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers' relationship timeline

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick first met at the ESPY Awards in 2012, when the quarterback gave her his email address. The pair kept in touch, but their communication was inconsistent at first. It wasn't until 2018 that they actually started dating.

The pair's romance continued to heat up until July 2020, when fans noticed Danica Patrick had unfollowed the Super Bowl XLV winner on social media. It was soon confirmed that the couple had called it quits.