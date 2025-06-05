Simone Biles calls out Kylie Jenner over hilariously oversized Khy blazer: ‘This is a crime!’

Simone Biles is not a fan of Kylie Jenner's clothing line Khy's sizing. The Olympian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious selfie, in which she is seen wearing an oversized faux leather blazer. She called the outfit's fitting a “crime” before comparing the comical look to a meme featuring Gigi Hadid. Simone Biles calls out Kylie Jenner for her fashion brand, Khy's sizing(Instagram)

“Ms. kylie Jenner this is a crime !!!!!!” Biles captioned the photo shared on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, the 28-year-old is seen drowning in a deep red outerwear.

She followed up with an overly edited photo of Hadid wearing a larger-than-life Vetements hoodie. “This is me on the last slide, SICK,” she wrote, comparing the two oversized garments.

Despite ordering the smallest size, the blazer did not fit Biles, who is 4'8" tall. “This is not an XXS/S,” the 7-time Olympic winner added. The Khy jacket is priced at $138 and comes in three different colours: merlot, honey, and black. It has five sizes: XXS/S, S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X, and 4X.

The blazer's official description per the fashion line's official website reads, “A boxy, ultra-oversized blazer with a drop shoulder and flap pockets. Made from a textured, structured, premium faux leather.” Jenner sells a variety of outerwear, ranging from $118 to $498.

The Kardashians star launched her label in November 2023, raking in $1 million in sales in the first hour of its launch. “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jenner told Vogue at the time.

“From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing,” she added.

