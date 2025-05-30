Know all about Aydan Nix, 23-year-old secret half sister of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, who they didn't meet till 2023

Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have a half-sister they didn’t know of till 2023. In a statement to Daily Mail, the Hadid sisters claimed 23-year-old budding designer Aydan Nix as their half sister, revealing how they came to know of each other. (Also Read: 'Get married and have kids': Fans give their blessings as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper make it Insta-official with a kiss) Supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have a half-sister they didn't know of. (Getty Images via AP)

Meet Gigi-Bella Hadid’s half sister

Aydan is the daughter of Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, and Terri Hatfield Dull. In the statement, the sisters revealed that their sister was born after a ‘brief romance’ Mohamed had with Terri. Aydan was born and grew up in Florida with a “man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.” Curious, she took a genetic test after his death, only to know she was biologically a Hadid all along. Aydan, who recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, connected with the sisters in 2023.

A portion of their statement read, “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family. As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included —about how to support and protect her. Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Mohamed Hadid’s relationship with Aydin Nix

As per the outlet, Mohamed and Terri’s relationship ended before he knew she was pregnant. However, he allegedly ‘always knew’ of her existence and had ‘not provided’ her any financial support through the years. Aydan and Mohamed share a ‘cordial relationship’ and he was supposed to attend her graduation in May, as per the publication, but he didn’t turn up. He has yet to acknowledge her publicly.

Mohamed has two children, Marielle and Alana, from his first wife, Mary Butler. He has three from his second marriage to Yolanda - Gigi, Bella and Anwar. Aydin is his youngest child.