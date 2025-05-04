'Get married and have kids': Fans give their blessings as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper make it Insta-official with a kiss

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper have been an item for a while but now they have made it official with a kiss. Gigi took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her recent, 30th birthday bash. One picture, however, took all the attention. It showed Gigi and Bradley (50) locking lips as others cheered and clicked their photos. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seal it with a kiss during her birthday celebrations.

Gigi Hadid's post on turning 30

Gigi wrote in her post, “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade x x G.” The photos also included a cake with “Happy birthday mommy” written on it and a picture of Gigi's daughter Khai.

Reaction to the photo

This is the first time Gigi or Bradley have posted photos of each other on social media. Fans were overjoyed to see them make it official and are now hoping they also get married soon.

“I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married,” wrote a fan. “Ummm is this making it Instagram official?!,” wrote a fan. “You and Bradley are so cute,” wrote another person. “Kiss that man!! And happiness looks lovely on you,” read a comment.

About Gigi and Bradley

Gigi previously dated singer Zayn Malik and had daughter Khai with him. They split up in 2021 and she started dating Bradley from October 2023. Bradley also had a daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. She was born in 2017.