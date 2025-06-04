Kylie Jenner spills the exact deets on her breast implants: Plastic surgeon weighs in

Kylie Jenner is glowing different. And no, it's not just the love hangover she's enjoying with beau Timothee Chalamet. Kylie Jenner spills the exact deets on her breast implants: Plastic surgeons weigh in

Her frequent PDA-laced outings with her man may have been keeping Kylie in the news — but there's something else too that has been creating equal commotion virtually, albeit on the down low.

While it is of course wrong to speculate about people going under the knife, in Kylie's case, the difference in her enhanced breasts had fans, haters and even internet-neutrals squinting their eyes and raising their brows. And while everyone was thinking the same thing, British YouTuber Rachel Leary was significantly more vocal about it. On June 2, she took to her TikTok account requesting Kylie for any relevant info about her procedure. Rachel made it pretty clear that she was not coming from a place of judgement, but instead was looking to replicate exactly what Kylie had achieved. In an impassioned, short TikTok Rachel said, "Girl, please can you tell us what it is you asked for when you had your boobs done? To me, you've got what I am looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It's the most perfect, natural looking boob job ever. They're still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants, or if you had fat transfer, to me it is perfection. That is what I aspire mine to look like".

Well lo and behold, all it took was a day for Kylie to get back with a short response. In the comments section of the TikTok, Kylie threw in all the details of her procedure, right from the placement down to her doctor. Her comment read, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol".

Rachel Leary responds to Kylie Jenner's candid tell-all

And from the reactions following this little comment, looks like many girls out there had been besotted with the final look Kylie's procedure achieved for her. But, plastic surgeons have some specifics to share before everyone marches down to their plastic surgeon.

David Shafer, MD, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in NYC, speaking to Glamour mag, emphasised how getting a 445cc just because they look great on Kylie, is a bad idea as the patient's body shape and size are huge factors in how enhanced breasts finally end up looking — "you need a match to the patient’s anatomy", he said, adding, "You're looking more at the ratio of their chest diameter, their height, the size of the implants, the implant projection height, low, moderate or high to help kind of simulate maybe what Kylie had. But the number size of the implant might actually be different to get the same kind of ratio for the patient".

Even when it comes to the profile of the implants, the patient's height and body are big determining factors. Profile here essentially refers to how much the breast sticks out of the body post-procedure. Now while a moderate profile has worked great for Kylie (also the most common pick as per Dr. Shafer), for someone shorter, a low profile may be a better pick and so on and so forth.

One thing however, that seems to have caught everyone's eye in Kylie's list of deets, is the half-muscle placement. Dr. Shafer explains, "the implant sits partially under the chest muscle and partially beneath the natural breast tissue". What this does, is essentially help the implant settle better also giving a natural teardrop look to the breasts.

So has this whole exchange left you googling 'plastic surgeons near me'?