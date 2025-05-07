Stylist for Simone Biles, Miranda Kerr manhandled’ by police ahead of Met Gala

Jessica Paster was dragged away by the police outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York on Monday, according to Page Six. The celebrity stylist claims she was “manhandled” just hours ahead of the Met Gala while trying to follow instructions from the New York Police Department. Celebrity stylist Jessica Paster was dragged away by the New York police ahead of the Met Gala(Getty Images)

Celebrity stylist Jessica Paster escorted out of Carlyle Hotel ahead of Met Gala

Paster, who was in town to style Simone Biles, Quinta Brunson, and Miranda Kerr for fashion's biggest night, got into an altercation with the authorities outside the luxury hotel. In wild footage captured by Reuters, the stylist was seen screaming, “I’m staying at this hotel,” as cops restrained her from entering the hotel lobby.

The fashionista was filmed attempting to get inside the hotel before being forcibly grabbed and led away by security. However, a hotel employee came to her rescue and led her back inside. But she lost her cool and went looking for the policewoman who hauled her.

“I’m so mad right now,” Paster was heard saying as she took a photo of one of the cops responsible for the altercation. She later told the outlet that she was only trying to follow NYPD's instructions, but they were “overzealous.” The stylist also shared that she even had a wristband proving she was a hotel guest.

“I want to say that I am just a person staying at a hotel minding my own business, having the credentials on my wrist and I got manhandled,” Paster said, adding, “I listened to people. They said go through the service door and when I did, they said go back to the lobby. And all of a suddenly they attacked me, they manhandled me.”

Paster further told the outlet that she got hurt during the physical altercation. “I am in a lot of pain,” she said, adding that“[the cop] is lucky she didn’t break my arms.” The stylist's assistant also came to her defence, noting, “Anyone would have the reaction [she did] if they were grabbed out of nowhere after following instructions.”