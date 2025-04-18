Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did NYPD post Trump's ‘actual’ height and weight? Fact-checking claims

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 18, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Rumours circulated that the NYPD publicly revealed Donald Trump's height and weight following his arrest for 34 felonies.

Did the New York Police Department release a public statement this April that President Donald Trump's height and weight were 5'10" and 287 pounds? As viral X posts claiming they are, sparked huge confusion over the physical stats of POTUS.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“NYPD has just confirmed that Trump's height is 5'10" and his weight is 287 lbs. They know this because he was arrested, booked, weighed, photographed and fingerprinted for his 34 felonies. This is very different from his scripted 6'3" 220 pounds,” the post claimed.

“NY police revealed that Trump’s actual actual height was 5’10” and his actual weight was 130kg (287lbs). This is consistent with his photographs,” another post alleged.

ALSO READ| Trump administration takes aim at Harvard's international students and tax-exempt status

NYPD's alleged public statement on Trump's height and weight is uncorroborated

The claim that the NYPD publicly revealed Trump's height and weight is false. Neither the NYPD nor the New York State Police has made any announcement about Trump’s height or weight, nor have they publicly released any booking details following his indictment. HindustanTimes.com didn't find anything on either the NYPD or State Police's websites, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube handles during their verification.

The renewed interest in Trump’s physical health sparked after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared annual physical results of Trump’s checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The POTUS currently stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds, per official medical report

Since his last physical check-up in 2020, his weight has decreased by 20 pounds, therefore leading to a BMI reduction from 30.5 to 28.0. His most recent BMI evaluation shows an index of 28.0, which defines his weight status as overweight instead of obese.

ALSO READ| Phoenix Ikner rallied against Trump, voted Republican? Claims about FSU shooter surface

The report, signed by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, who serves as the President's physician, concluded that Trump remains in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” according to the White House.

Trump’s medication list includes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe to manage his cholesterol levels, a daily aspirin for cardiac prevention, and mometasone cream to treat a skin condition.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Did NYPD post Trump's ‘actual’ height and weight? Fact-checking claims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On