Did NYPD post Trump's ‘actual’ height and weight? Fact-checking claims

Did the New York Police Department release a public statement this April that President Donald Trump's height and weight were 5'10" and 287 pounds? As viral X posts claiming they are, sparked huge confusion over the physical stats of POTUS. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“NYPD has just confirmed that Trump's height is 5'10" and his weight is 287 lbs. They know this because he was arrested, booked, weighed, photographed and fingerprinted for his 34 felonies. This is very different from his scripted 6'3" 220 pounds,” the post claimed.

“NY police revealed that Trump’s actual actual height was 5’10” and his actual weight was 130kg (287lbs). This is consistent with his photographs,” another post alleged.

NYPD's alleged public statement on Trump's height and weight is uncorroborated

The claim that the NYPD publicly revealed Trump's height and weight is false. Neither the NYPD nor the New York State Police has made any announcement about Trump’s height or weight, nor have they publicly released any booking details following his indictment. HindustanTimes.com didn't find anything on either the NYPD or State Police's websites, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube handles during their verification.

The renewed interest in Trump’s physical health sparked after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared annual physical results of Trump’s checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The POTUS currently stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds, per official medical report

Since his last physical check-up in 2020, his weight has decreased by 20 pounds, therefore leading to a BMI reduction from 30.5 to 28.0. His most recent BMI evaluation shows an index of 28.0, which defines his weight status as overweight instead of obese.

The report, signed by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, who serves as the President's physician, concluded that Trump remains in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” according to the White House.

Trump’s medication list includes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe to manage his cholesterol levels, a daily aspirin for cardiac prevention, and mometasone cream to treat a skin condition.