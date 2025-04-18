Phoenix Ikner rallied against Trump, voted Republican? Claims about FSU shooter surface

Phoenix Ikner was identified as the shooter who killed two people, injured five others at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday. The 20-year-old, who is the son of a Leon County deputy, was arrested at the scene, officials revealed at a press conference. Now, several claims about Ikner being ‘anti-Trump’ have surfaced on social media. One X user also posted a photo and said that he is a registered Republican. However, Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. US President Donald Trump looks on after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House.(AFP)

Iker had access to his mother's weapons, Sheriff Walter McNeil confirmed at the presser. He added that the 20-year-old also attended several training programs.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons, perhaps, he may have had access to," McNeil said.

Claims about Phoenix Ikner surface

Social media users posted screenshots of an FSU News article, where a political science major, Phoenix Ikner, was at an anti-Trump protest. Officials have not confirmed if he was the suspected gunman.

“These people are usually pretty entertaining, usually not for good reasons. I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that," Ikner told the publication back in January.

Reacting to these claims, one social media user wrote: “Phoenix Ikner had attended anti Israel and Trump protests. The campus knew who he was. Just another brainwashed youth of the DNC."

“The FSU shooting suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, has been identified as a Democratic Socialist who previously attended an anti-Trump rally,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Justin Wooten, meanwhile, claimed that Phoenix Ikner was a registered Republican voter. They also attached a screenshot.

“Phoenix Ikner, the Florida State University ( FSU ) shooter, was a registered Republican - it’s sad we have to do this because all of the Republicans are already labeling him a “left wing lunatic” to dunk on democrats,” another person tweeted.