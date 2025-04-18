FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner's alleged social media profile surfaces, with ‘Anti-Trump’ claims

Florida State University shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner's alleged social media profiles surfaced soon after police officers identified him on Thursday. Screenshots of some posts on X showed Ikner attending anti-Trump protests near the campus. The 20-year-old is the son of a Leon County sheriff deputy, officials further said, adding that he has refused to speak with officers. FSU shooting suspect was identified as Phoenix Ikner(AP and X)

This comes after at least two people were killed and six others were wounded at the FSU campus around noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, screenshots of Ikner's alleged social media profile surfaced on X. The FSU suspect had multiple time posted against President Donald Trump and was allegedly pro-Palestine.

In a resurfaced FSU News article, a Paul Iker has been identified as a political science major. Speaking about Trump's election, he had said: “I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that.”

According to another screenshot posted on X, Iker wrote in a post: 'Jeremiah 51:20 -“You are my war club, my weapon for battle; with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.”

Officials are yet to confirm if these profiles were actually the FSU shooter's. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims.

Meanwhile, a social media user said they know the FSU shooting suspect. “His name is Phoenix ikner he was in my buddies class he is apart of Tallahassee SDS and was just quoted saying there must be a revolt against trump in a recent protest there is actually a fsunews article quoting him saying this he also looks just like the guy,” @nicetrybignose wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Phoenix Ikner had access to mother's guns

The FSU suspect had access to her sheriff mother's weapons, Sheriff Walter McNeil said at a press conference

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” McNeil said. “We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps he may have had access to.”

He was also involved with training programs. “So it’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons,” McNeil added.