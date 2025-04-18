Who is Phoenix Ikner? FSU shooter identified as son of Leon County Sheriff's officer

Phoenix Ikner has been identified as the shooter in the Florida State University (FSU) incident, authorities confirmed during a Thursday evening press conference. The 20-year-old is the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy Jessica Ikner and a part of the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Youth Advisory Council. Police said Ikner used a deputy’s firearm in the shooting, and the weapon was recovered at the scene. People evacuate Florida State University in response to reports of a shooting, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025,(RyanCedergrenWx via REUTERS)

Officials believe the suspect’s mother legally purchased one of her former service weapons, which had become her personal property by the time of the shooting.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said at the press conference. “But I will tell you this, we will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation.”

Earlier, CNN reported that the suspect was a young man from Tallahassee who had grown up in the area.

Shortly after authorities identified the suspect, alleged social media profiles linked to Ikner began circulating online. Screenshots of posts on X appeared to show him attending anti-Trump protests near the FSU campus.

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. At 4:10 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the FSU campus “has been secured.”.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on site for the ongoing investigation," the department wrote. "The Student Union & surrounding area are still considered an active crime scene. Individuals should not return to the area for any reason."

Police added that "busing is underway to help students reach the reunification point at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center."

During a press conference, police confirmed that two people were killed and five others were injured in the shooting.