Who is Jessica Ikner, mother of FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner and a Leon County Sheriff's deputy?

Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old from Tallahassee and the son of Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Ikner, has been identified as the shooter in the Florida State University (FSU) incident, according to WTSP. Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP)

Jessica Ikner, who serves as a School Resource Officer in Leon County, had recently shared photos on Facebook of herself speaking to children at the Florida Missing Children’s Day Foundation.

In a 2022 post, she shared a message about disciplining children that read: “Five minutes in the corner is better than five years in prison. Discipline them now so the system doesn’t have to do it later.”

During a Thursday evening press conference, authorities confirmed that Phoenix Ikner had access to one of his mother's firearms, which was recovered at the scene. Officials said Jessica Ikner had legally purchased one of her former service weapons which had become her personal property at the time of the shooting.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said at the press conference. “But I will tell you this, we will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation.”

Police said confirmed that Phoenix Ikner was part of the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Youth Advisory Council.

Also Read: FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner's alleged social media profile surfaces

Florida State University Shooting -

Two people were killed and five were injured in a shooting incident on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday. Phoenix Ikner opened fire near the university’s student union shortly before 12p.m. on Thursday. Campus police responded immediately and "neutralized" the suspect, USA Today reported. The shooter was injured and taken to the hospital.