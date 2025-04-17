Menu Explore
FSU: Active shooter reported in Student Union area at Florida State University

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 17, 2025 10:37 PM IST

An active shooter has been reported near the Student Union at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. Shelter in place has been ordered.

An active shooter has been reported near the Student Union at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. The university has issued an emergency alert, urging all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place immediately.

Active shooter reported in FSU. (UnSplash)
Active shooter reported in FSU. (UnSplash)

“Dangerous Situation: An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert sent out at 12:30 pm EDT stated.

In an updated alert at 12:50p.m. EDT, the university said, “This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus. Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.”

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.

“I was in the fsu student union. We were just evacuated by police and are safe. Sending fervent prayers to all impacted, and huge thank you to fsu police, Tallahassee police, and everyone who came to help,” one witness wrote on X.

Another reported, “Active shooter at FSU Tallahassee. My daughter is hiding inside a building. Please we need prayers!”

Another person wrote, “Please pray for FSU and Tallahassee and our college students as a confirmed active shooter is on campus at Florida State. Please pray for police.”

So far, it is not clear if any shots have been fired. Police have not released any details about the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

