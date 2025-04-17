FSU shooting: Videos show heavy police response as reports of victims emerge

Reports of a shooting and active shooter have emerged at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. According to WCTV, at least four victims have been hospitalized. Videos from the scene show a large police presence, with one clip showing officers taking the alleged shooter into custody. Shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee.(Pixabay)

University issues alert -

At 12:30 p.m. EDT, the university issued an emergency alert, urging all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place.

“Dangerous Situation: An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert sent out at 12:30 pm EDT stated.

In an updated alert at 12:50p.m. EDT, the university said, “This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus. Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.”

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare releases statement -

“TMH is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University. At this time details are still unfolding, and we do not have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected,” Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said.

"We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available. We ask for your patience and compassion during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information