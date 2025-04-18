FSU shooting witness records victim while sipping Starbucks, video surfaces

A witness at Florida State University (FSU), where at least six people were injured and one person died following a mass shooting, was spotted sipping Starbucks coffee while recording the victims. A video shot from the witness's camera has surfaced on social media. FSU shooting witness records a video from the scene(X/30ABlues)

We are withholding the video from this report due to its disturbing and graphic content.

Read More: ‘It’s a shame’: Donald Trump speaks on FSU shooting ahead of Meloni talks

In the clip, a person can be seen sipping on coffee as they record an injured student lying on the ground. As soon as the video surfaced, several social media users slammed the witness.

“this heartless person needs to be outed and publicly shamed,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So I’m going through the FSU shooting news and there’s a video of some a**hole walking right past a girl that’s been shot. Just drinking a Starbucks and just keeps going. I wanna know who that is. Cause that’s a psychopath,” a second person said.

“Whoever that kid was who took the video of the shooting victim at FSU, continued casually strolling with their Starbucks, needs to face some sort of disciplinary action…” a third person tweeted. The witness has not been identified yet.

Read More: FSU students' alarmed reaction amid active shooter alert on Tallahassee campus | Watch

Six injured, 1 person dead at FSU

At least one person was killed and six others were wounded after a suspect fired shots at the Student Union building at Florida State University, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement officials. Police believe a single suspect carried out the shooting, three law enforcement officials told CNN.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement it had received six patients, one in critical condition.

Chris Pento told WCTV: “It was surreal, people started running. She just got trampled over.” He was referring to his daughter.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the shooting. "We will provide full support to local law enforcement as needed," he added.