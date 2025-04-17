FSU students' alarmed reaction amid active shooter alert on Tallahassee campus | Watch

Florida State University (FSU) students were spotted walking with their hands raised above their heads as an unidentified shooter opened fire on the Tallahassee campus on Thursday. This comes as at least four people were hospitalized amid an active shooting alert at FSU. The college issued a shelter-in-place shortly after midday. FSU students walking with raised hands amid active shooter alert(X/samuelffisher)

Students, visibly terrified, were seen fleeing the student union area shortly after the college issued an alert. CNN cited sources to report that the suspect has been arrested. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said it is ‘actively receiving and caring for patients’ from the shooting.

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," the hospital added.

Videos of students fleeing the campus surfaced on social media. Some of them were also seen walking in a line with their hands raised.

Emily Palmer, a student at FSU, told CNN she was near the student union when the active shooter alert was sent out. She managed to escape the area. “I’m shaking. It’s just a lot going on,' she said. "I’m concerned about my friends. I have friends in class right now who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Florida State University announced that all classes, events, and business operations have been canceled. Essential employees were told to check with their supervisors.

CNN further cited a law enforcement official to report that a handgun was found on the person police took into custody. That official said a shotgun was found in the student union, and another gun was found in the individual’s car.

President Trump reacts

Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation.

“I’ve been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee, active shooting. I guess it’s an active shooter, fully briefed as to where we are right now. It’s a shame. Horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place, and we’ll have more to say about it later,” the president said ahead of his talks with the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.