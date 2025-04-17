‘It’s a shame’: Donald Trump speaks on FSU shooting ahead of Meloni talks

US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, calling the incident a “shame” ahead of his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. President Donald Trump, center, greets Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, upon her arrival at the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

“I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee active shooting...It's a shame. It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place. We'll have more to say about it later,” Trump said.

According to a spokesperson from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, at least six individuals were receiving treatment, with one in critical condition and the rest reported to be in serious condition.

Officials have yet to provide information on the suspect or the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Multiple emergency vehicles—including ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement patrols—rushed to the campus located just west of Florida's state capital after the university issued a midday active shooter alert, indicating police activity near the student union.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, according to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press.

Details about the suspect have not been released, and the severity of the victims' injuries remains unclear.

Gunshots were reported around midday at the Student Union building on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee. Students and faculty were instructed to shelter in place while police responded. The main campus is home to over 42,000 students.

This shooting adds to the growing list of deadly gun incidents at US school campuses. In 2014, a Florida State University graduate opened fire at the campus library, injuring two students and an employee while hundreds were preparing for exams.

(With inputs from agencies)