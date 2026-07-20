Tropical Storm Bertha map: Heavy rains alerts and warnings issued for Texas, Louisiana and Florida Panhandle

The National Hurricane Center released its initial advisory on Tropical Depression Two late Sunday morning, noting its position south of Panama City, Florida . Once the wind speeds reach 40 mph, it will be designated as Tropical Storm Bertha, marking the second storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Depression Two is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Bertha on Monday, posing a risk of significant rainfall along the Gulf Coast, stretching from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana and Texas.

Tropical Storm Bertha map and alerts The map provided below illustrates the areas where tropical storm watches and/or warnings are currently in effect.

These alerts show that tropical storm conditions are either possible (watch) or anticipated (warning).

The radar and satellite imagery below displays the current situation. It is evident that this is a rather extensive system, with showers extending far from its center, affecting regions from Florida to Louisiana.

This system is expected to remain relatively stationary through Monday, but it is projected to begin a westward or west-northwestward movement starting Tuesday.

As is often the case, the precise trajectory of this impending Bertha remains uncertain; however, it is generally expected to approach the Louisiana coast sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, and may subsequently move into Texas.

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