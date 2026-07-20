Tropical Storm Bertha map: Heavy rains alerts and warnings issued for Texas, Louisiana and Florida Panhandle
Tropical Depression Two is projected to become Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday, currently positioned south of Panama City, Florida.
Tropical Depression Two is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Bertha on Monday, posing a risk of significant rainfall along the Gulf Coast, stretching from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana and Texas.
The National Hurricane Center released its initial advisory on Tropical Depression Two late Sunday morning, noting its position south of Panama City, Florida. Once the wind speeds reach 40 mph, it will be designated as Tropical Storm Bertha, marking the second storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Bertha map and alerts
The map provided below illustrates the areas where tropical storm watches and/or warnings are currently in effect.
These alerts show that tropical storm conditions are either possible (watch) or anticipated (warning).
The radar and satellite imagery below displays the current situation. It is evident that this is a rather extensive system, with showers extending far from its center, affecting regions from Florida to Louisiana.
This system is expected to remain relatively stationary through Monday, but it is projected to begin a westward or west-northwestward movement starting Tuesday.
As is often the case, the precise trajectory of this impending Bertha remains uncertain; however, it is generally expected to approach the Louisiana coast sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, and may subsequently move into Texas.
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Tropical Storm Bertha: A look at latest forecast
Initially, this system must contend with wind shear and dry air, both of which are adversaries to tropical storms.
However, it is anticipated that it will develop into Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday.
The intensity of Bertha will not only rely on its ability to combat wind shear and dry air but also on its trajectory.
Should Bertha's center make landfall, it would result in a weaker storm as it depletes its energy source from the Gulf.
Conversely, if Bertha's center remains over the Gulf for an extended period, it may strengthen, drawing energy from the warm Gulf waters in the mid to upper 80s until its eventual landfall later this week.
All parties along the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to Texas, should closely monitor this forecast for any updates.
It is always prudent to ensure that you are prepared for hurricane season well in advance of any potential storms.
Additional hazards
Coastal flooding and storm surges, particularly during high tide, are anticipated as Bertha develops and intensifies over certain areas of the northern Gulf Coast.
This situation will likely lead to the formation of rip currents, making it advisable to avoid swimming at Gulf Coast beaches this week, even if the weather appears favorable at that moment.
Moreover, there is a possibility of encountering a few tropical tornadoes or waterspouts along the northern Gulf Coast during this week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More