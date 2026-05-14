McNeese shooting report update: What happened at state university in Louisiana? First details

A shelter-in-place was issued for McNeese State University at 4205 Ryan St, Lake Charles in Louisiana on Wednesday, prompting fears of a shooting. Unverified reports on Facebook and X claimed there was a shooting and an active shooter, which had prompted the lockdown. A shelter-in-place was ordered for McNeese State University, prompting fears of a shooting. (Facebook/McNeese State University)

“McNeese Shooting: Active Shooter, Lockdown at McNeese State University. A shelter-in-place order and active lockdown situation at McNeese State University sparked concern across campus Wednesday afternoon,” a page on Facebook wrote. This claim was repeated on X as well.

However, there are no confirmed reports of a shooting having taken place there. A shelter-in-place order was however issued for McNeese as per local channel KPLCTV.

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The report noted that students got a message around 4:18pm, which read, “This is not a drill. McNeese State University Police have called an immediate Shelter In Place.” However, the shelter-in-place was lifted around 4:54pm and students got a message about the same.

The publication noted that the cause for the shelter-in-place order to be issued remains unclear. They, however, clarified that there was no shooting on campus despite rumors.

The Lake Charles Police Department has not commented on the matter yet.

McNeese: Reactions amid lockdown, fears of shooting Several people reacted to the reports of the lockdown at McNeese university. Several claims were made as well, but these remain unverified.

“Someone fled police with a gun. They have him now,” one person wrote, claiming it came from a ‘reliable source’. Another mulled “Could be a training exercise…”. However, the notification had clearly said that it was not a drill.

“Is there an active shooter on campus or some other incident,” one asked, expressing fear. Another questioned “Has anyone had any contact with anyone that is on campus right now?,” seeking updates from the ground.

One person offered prayers as the situation unfolded. “Lord, in this moment of fear and uncertainty, we ask for your divine protection over every student, faculty member, staff person, and any persons on campus. Please hold those in hiding, locked in, or waiting for loved ones close, and bring safety to every corner of the university. Guide those working to end the violence, give strength to the fearful, and provide peace and wisdom in real time. Amen,” they wrote.

Yet another made a claim about a firearm falling out. “I’m at McNeese locked inside building A sheriffs deputy told a coworker that gun fell out of pocket from person running from sheriff,” they wrote.