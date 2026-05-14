ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Streamer ChudTheBuilder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was reportedly involved in a shooting at a courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday afternoon. Reports on social media state that a man allegedly attacked the streamer, and ChudTheBuilder accidentally fired his gun, and a bullet grazed his body. Streamer ChudTheBuilder. (ChudTheBuilder on X)

However, authorities are yet to confirm the details of the incident. As of now, Clarksville Police Department has not released a statement on the incident. The details of the injuries are also not clear.

'Racism' Row Behind Shooting? What We Know According to FearBuck, a popular X account providing updates related to streamers and social media celebrities, ChudTheBuilder was involved in a racist altercation with the man who attacked him.

Per the account, ChudTheBuilder allegedly told the man if he was going to "chimp out," to which the man walked up to him and landed a punch on his face. It was after this that the streamer allegedly misfired the gun.

Also read: Chud The Builder arrested in Nashville: Know about charges filed against Clarksville streamer Dalton Eatherly

FearBuck also shared photos from the scene, which showed ChudTheBuilder getting on a police ambulance outside the Clarksville courthouse after the incident.

Note: Ht.com could not independently confirm the details of the alleged incident.

Here are the photos: