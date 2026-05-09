Kai Cenat returning to streaming? Viral Thanos clip with Drake’s ‘No Friends in the Industry’ sparks comeback buzz

A viral clip featuring Kai Cenat with Thanos-inspired visuals and Drake’s song “No friends in the industry” has created rumors about the creator’s possible return to streaming. Kai Cenat shared footage in which Thanos is sitting outside his hut and watching the sunset, along with Drake's song No friends in the industry. A dramatic Thanos-inspired Kai Cenat edit featuring Drake’s music fueled fresh comeback speculation online. (Getty Images via AFP) The video, which was reposted by AkademiksTV on X, circulated widely. The video used cinematic editing and centered around Thanos, one of Marvel's most iconic villains. The dramatic presentation that combined with Drake’s track playing in the background, quickly gained momentum. Many of the fans interpreted the clip as a symbolic representation connected to Kai Cenat’s comeback.

Why are fans discussing a comeback? The new buzz comes after Kai Cenat reduced his streaming activity in recent months. Earlier this year, the streamer was concerned after uploading a video titled, "I Quit," that lead some fans to believe that he was stepping away from content creation entirely.

However, Kai later cleared the confusion by stating that the message was not about leaving streaming; instead, the video focused on overcoming negative thinking and personal pressure that he was facing then. “I quit overthinking,” Kai said in the clip. Though he remained active online through collaborations, AMP appearances, and occasional uploads, his reduced livestream presence continued fueling discussions about the streamer's future in streaming.