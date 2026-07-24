Trump to address White House Correspondents' Dinner after April shooting scare

President Donald Trump is set to address the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner on Friday, months after the annual event was disrupted by an armed man who allegedly breached security near the venue. Donald Trump speaks at the White House after the April 25, 2026 shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel listen. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The rescheduled dinner will take place at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria, a smaller and more secure location than the Washington Hilton, where the event had been hosted since 1972.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s remarks would combine humor, criticism and references to the turbulent events surrounding the original dinner.

“The president’s speech will be a combination of unifying yet vicious, and serious yet hilarious, all at the same time, if you can imagine that,” Leavitt told NBC News. “One thing I can assure you, it will be entertaining.”

A senior White House official told NBC News that Trump is expected to briefly address the April security incident during his remarks. The official also said Trump could include jokes that were prepared for the original dinner but never delivered.

After the event was canceled in April, Trump said he had planned to criticize the media during his speech.

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“I don’t know if I could ever be as rough as I was going to be tonight,” Trump said at the White House after the evacuation. “I think I’m going to be probably very nice. I’ll be very boring the next time, but we’re going to have a great event.”

What happened during the April White House Correspondents’ Dinner? The April dinner was called off after prosecutors alleged that 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, rushed through a security checkpoint while carrying weapons, allegedly attempting to reach the ballroom where the event was taking place.

Allen was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempting to assassinate the president. Prosecutors allege that he left a note for family members indicating he was targeting administration officials.

A Secret Service officer who was injured during the incident, Victor Gonzales, will be honored during Friday’s dinner.

“Officer Gonzales played a significant role when he ran toward danger so that thousands of others could make it home safely,” the WHCA said in a statement, adding that his courage came from a “dedication to service.”

Also Read: Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation

Smaller event amid tense Trump-media relations WHCA President Weijia Jiang told C-SPAN that Friday’s program would largely follow the original schedule, including a performance by mentalist Oz Pearlman, but the size of the gathering would be significantly reduced.

The Waldorf Astoria venue can hold about 700 people, compared with more than 3,000 at the Washington Hilton.

The dinner comes at a tense moment between the Trump administration and several media organizations. The event traditionally celebrates press freedom and the First Amendment, but Trump has repeatedly criticized news outlets and accused some journalists of unfair coverage.

Ahead of the dinner, hundreds of journalists signed a letter urging the WHCA to challenge what they described as attacks on press freedom. “We believe it is hypocritical to celebrate the First Amendment in front of the man who relentlessly attacks it,” the letter said.

Several senior administration officials, including Leavitt, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, are expected to attend. However, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and first lady Melania Trump are not scheduled to be present.