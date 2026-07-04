'Send them to Iran': Karoline Leavitt's viral Gen Z rant ignites fierce social media debate

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has drawn criticism online after suggesting that young Americans frustrated with the economy should be sent to Iran or Cuba to appreciate life in the United States. Karoline Leavitt suggested sending young Americans complaining about the economy to Iran or Cuba during a Fox News appearance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The remarks came during an appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday. The comments quickly spread across social media, where users accused the administration official of dismissing the financial challenges facing Generation Z.

As public debates about inflation, housing affordability, and job chances for young Americans continue, Leavitt's video quickly spread on X and other social media sites, sparking thousands of replies.

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Leavitt criticises her own generation During the interview, Fox News host Jesse Watters argued that it was ironic that young people were upset about the economy when they "have never had real jobs," yet complain that "things are expensive." He asked Leavitt if his complaint had any merit.

Leavitt joined the tune and also criticized members of her own generation. “Unfortunately, I do. Because this generation — my generation, I hate to say it — Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them,” she said.

She continued that many young Americans had grown up with privileges that previous generations did not enjoy. "Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths," she said. "Just getting everything handed to them."

Watters then asked whether the issue was laziness.

"A little bit," Leavitt replied, before adding that she also blamed what she described as "liberal indoctrination." She praised homeschooling, private education and school choice policies supported by President Donald Trump

The exchange continued when Watters joked that young people who "misbehave" should be required to join the military. "If they misbehave, just make all these young kids join the army. Shape them up," Watters said.

"Or send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran. They'll want to come back real quick," Leavitt responded.