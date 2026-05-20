Did JD Vance joke Karoline Leavitt should be VP? What he said: 'When Usha has our baby...'

US Vice President JD Vance sparked laughter during a White House press briefing after joking that press secretary Karoline Leavitt should temporarily take over his job when his wife, Usha Vance, gives birth later this year. Karoline Leavitt (R) gave birth to her daughter Viviana on May 1. (Bloomberg Photos)

The light-hearted exchange took place Tuesday as Vance filled in for Leavitt at the White House briefing room while she remains on maternity leave following the birth of her second child earlier this month.

What did JD Vance say? Political commentator Eric Daugherty shared a clip of the moment on X, jokingly writing that Vance agreed to step in as press secretary on “ONE CONDITION.”

Opening the briefing, Vance praised Leavitt and wished her well as she spends time with her family.

“It’s cool to be here. I want to give a shout out, of course, to the person I am replacing today, Karoline Leavitt, who hopefully is at home enjoying some time with her beautiful kids,” Vance said.

He then joked that he had made a deal with Leavitt before agreeing to take over the briefing duties.