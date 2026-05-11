Karoline Leavitt shares heartwarming Mother’s Day photo with newborn amid Iran’s chilling reminder

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is enjoying the spotlight this weekend as she shared a Mother’s Day photograph featuring her newborn daughter and toddler son. Leavitt welcomed daughter Viviana on May 1 and received an unusual congratulatory message from Iran that referenced the ongoing US-Iran war. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated Mother's Day with a photo of her newborn daughter and toddler son. (X/ @karolineleavitt)

Leavitt shared a family photo of her kids cuddling with her on her Instagram story and is having “the ultimate Mother’s Day.” The mother of two shared a cute photo of herself curled up in bed with her daughter, Vivi and son Niko. She included the adorable caption, “Snuggles with my babies. Nothing better than this.”

Read more: A 'Minab' reminder in Iran's greetings to new mother Karoline Leavitt

A recent mother of two: Karoline Leavitt Leavitt recently shared a cute selfie with her newborn daughter on Instagram to mark the arrival of her second kid. "On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," the mother of two wrote as the description for the photo. Vivi is not her only child. Niko, a toddler son, was born in July 2024 to Karoline and her spouse, Nicholas Riccio.

The Press Secretary wrote on Instagram before going off to maternity leave, "When my husband and I found out we are expecting another child, my first thought was overwhelming gratitude and joy."

Leavitt added, “My second thought was, how the heck am I going to do this job, with a toddler, and while pregnant?” Well, 39 weeks later, and we did it.”

Read more: Nicholas Riccio: 5 key things about WH press sec Karoline Leavitt's husband

Iran congratulates Leavitt in an unusual way Iran's embassy in Armenia posted a public message that began with congratulations but also referenced the February 28 US strike on a school in Minab, Iran.

The note stated, “Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children. When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children.”

The strike occurred on the first day of US-Israeli military operations against Iran. It hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, located near a military target in Minab. Iranian reports and human rights groups cite 150–175 deaths, many of them children.