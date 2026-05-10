Washington, It has been a place of political intrigue and welcomed world leaders, but the White House, on June 14, will witness a clash of titans in an octagon-shaped cage as it hosts Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts on the South Lawn. White House to turn into UFC cagefight arena on June 14

The bouts are part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the US.

The event, featuring leading UFC fighters, will also coincide with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and is billed as a premier affair on the Washington DC calendar.

Last week, Trump unveiled a rendering of the octagonal cage surrounded by thousands of spectators with the White House standing tall in the background.

The 5000-seat makeshift arena will be built on the sprawling South Lawn, which is usually the venue to welcome leaders on a state visit to the US and also used by the President to board the Marine One helicopter for his travels.

"I think it's going to be the biggest event we've ever had. I mean, the White House doesn't really do athletic events, and these are all the greatest champions. They're the greatest fighters in the world. You can tell by looking at it, these are the greatest fighters in the world," Trump said when the UFC fighters visited the White House on May 6.

On Saturday, Trump shared images of the UFC arena on his Truth Social account, and the White House also released a promotional video of the event.

The invitations to the actual event at the White House are much coveted and the general public can watch the bouts for free on giant screens to be erected on a large circular lawn called The Ellipse south of the presidential residence.

Trump welcomed UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, who are facing off in the headliner fight in the lightweight category, as well as heavyweight fighters Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, who will compete in one of the other seven bouts, to the White House on Wednesday.

"These are real warriors. When we talk about warriors, these are warriors," Trump said, referring to the four UFC fighters.

The winners of the bouts will be awarded USA-themed UFC Belts to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

Before politics, Trump hosted major boxing events at his casinos, often appearing ringside for heavyweight stars like Mike Tyson.

He has been a regular at UFC bouts, the latest included an appearance in Miami on April 11, the day Vice President J D Vance was holding direct talks with the Iranian leadership in Pakistan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.