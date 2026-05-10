Usha Vance celebrates Mother's Day with a heartwarming reading session with mother Lakshmi Chilukuri

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Usha Vance, American lawyer and second lady of the United States, shared a heartwarming conversation with her mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri, during a special podcast session. The mother-daughter duo reflected on their shared love for reading and cherished childhood memories. Usha Vance and Lakshmi Chilukuri reflect on reading, family traditions in a special Mother's Day session.

(Also read: Usha Vance wears Oscar De La Renta gown as she attends state dinner for British royals with JD Vance )

Usha Vance's storytelling session with mother The duo spoke about their family tradition of reading together, with Usha introducing her mother as a “wonderful mom and great storyteller” who is also a scientist and college professor. She reflected on how this love for reading began in her childhood and continues today through bedtime stories with her own children, even over FaceTime.

Lakshmi Chilukuri joined in by reading excerpts from Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, including the tale of “How the Camel Got His Hump.” The storytelling session was filled with humour, nostalgia, and playful interaction as she brought the classic story to life with expressive narration and sound effects, much to the delight of her grandchildren.

Reflections on lessons, memories and bonding through books The conversation also turned reflective, as they discussed the themes within the story. Lakshmi highlighted how, even in its whimsical form, the tale subtly teaches lessons about responsibility, work, and consequences. She also connected it to real-life experiences, recalling family travels where children observed camels in Rajasthan and questioned how they moved and worked.

Usha shared how meaningful these shared reading moments are for their family, calling it a tradition that connects generations. The session ended on a warm note as Lakshmi expressed her joy in reading to children and adults alike, while Usha emphasized the importance of storytelling in learning and bonding.

Concluding the special interaction, Usha wished viewers a Happy Mother’s Day, encouraging everyone to spend time reading with their mothers or grandmothers, calling it “the best part of the day” and a way to grow together through stories.