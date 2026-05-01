Usha Vance wears Oscar De La Renta gown as she attends state dinner for British royals with JD Vance

The Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance was seen at the White House during the historic four-day state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Washington, DC. The Second Lady – who is expecting her fourth child with US Vice President JD Vance – is rarely seen in public, making appearances primarily at official engagements. Here's a breakdown of what she wore! (AFP, Instagram)

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Inside the royal visit The royal visit provided a fitting occasion for a rare public appearance. Usha attended the official welcome ceremony held in honour of the King and Queen alongside her husband, JD Vance. Arriving on the South Lawn, she wore a long, light pastel blue ensemble featuring delicate cutwork detailing along the hem, with her baby bump subtly visible.

Following the official welcome ceremony, a White House state dinner was hosted in the East Room by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The glittering evening drew a host of high-profile guests, including Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, along with members of the Trump family. US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance were also among the distinguished attendees.

For the formal dinner, Usha arrived in an elegant yet understated evening gown by Oscar de la Renta, perfectly complementing her husband’s sharply tailored black tailcoat ensemble. Here’s a closer look at their ensembles.