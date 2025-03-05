Nora Fatehi makes internet say 'she has arrived' as she attends Oscars party in golden Oscar de la Renta gown. Pics

Nora Fatehi was among the many celebrities who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The actor, dancer and singer chose a golden Oscar de la Renta dress for the occasion. After the luxury designer shared her pictures on Instagram, the internet has been buzzing with Nora's praises. Nora Fatehi attends the Oscars afterparty.

Also Read | Karan Johar rocks sleek new look in Gaurav Gupta outfit at Oscar 2025 afterparty as internet calls him ‘Ozempic face’

What did Nora Fatehi wear?

Nora chose a golden embellished ensemble from the house of luxury fashion label Oscar de la Renta. Their official Instagram handle shared Nora's photos with the caption, “@norafatehi catches the light in the #odlrfall2025 gold feather embroidered gown at the #VanityFairOscarParty.”

Nora's gown is from the label's Fall 2025 collection. She was styled by Nicki Minaj's stylist, Maher Jridi. Meanwhile, the post features a photo of Nora posing for a photocall at the Vanity Fair party and a video and pictures from the fitting at Oscar de la Renta Maison.

Internet loved Nora's look

The internet-famous fashion page Diet Sabya loved Nora's moment in the international space. They shared her photos and wrote, “Nora has arrived I'm telling you she's international now y'all are just hating on her.” A fan commented, “Omg so proud of Nora.” Another commented, “She's just stunning.” A comment, “Looking this good should be illegal.”

A screenshot of Diet Sabya's story.

More details about Nora's Oscar de la Renta gown

Nora's golden gown features a crew neckline, a sleeveless design, a sheer base decked with gold feather and flower embellishments, a front thigh-high slit, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves, and a floor-grazing hem length. She paired the ensemble with a golden clutch, minimal statement rings worn on both hands, dainty gold earrings, and embellished gold pumps.

With her hair left loose in a side part and styled with blowout waves, Nora chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, gold eye shadow, mauve pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and minimal contouring for a snatched face.