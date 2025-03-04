Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's massive emerald necklace for Oscars stuns internet: 'She's got the royal jewels'

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez attended the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party recently. The former news anchor and children’s book author brought bridal fashion to Oscars 2025 by wearing a white strapless wedding-ready gown. However, it was her emerald jewels that stole the show. CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (AFP)

The massive emeralds!

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe shared a video on Instagram talking about the jewels Lauren Sanchez wore to the Oscars afterparty. Lauren wore an emerald-cut choker necklace and paired it with diamond and emerald drop earrings and a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. The jewels are from the designer label Lorraine Schwartz, whose pieces have been worn by stars like Kim Kardashian, the Jenner-Kardashian family, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and others.

In her video, Julia said that the necklace was quite similar to the emerald necklace Kim Kardashian wore to the Ambani wedding as a headpiece. However, Lauren's necklace is different. Julia added that Lauren's jewellery was the best of the entire night, both at the Oscars and at the Oscars after-party.

'Lauren's ear can hold a one-hour plank…'

Talking about Lauren's earrings and necklace, Julia added, “This massive emerald necklace has become somewhat of a Lorraine Schwartz signature because no one else could source stones like this. Although we didn't get to see much of her earrings under her hair, the more I see, the more I'm in awe. This is the kind of earring that would just rip off my earlobe. My earlobe has simply not done enough sit-ups to hold up an earring like this, but Lauren's ear can hold a one-hour plank. This was by far my favourite jewellery look of the night, but what was yours?”

How did the internet react?

The internet loved the jewels. Mona Patel wrote, “She's got the royal jewels...” A user commented, “I'm here for ALLLL the emeralds. She could've gone with diamonds, but the emeralds are so much more a stand out.” A comment read, “Gorgeous necklace. Emeralds are the way to go.”