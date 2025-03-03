Selena Gomez wins the Oscars fashion with Ralph Lauren gown made from 16,000 drops of glass embellishments

Selena Gomez attended the 97th Academy Awards. The Emilia Perez actor, whose track Mi Camino from the film is nominated in the Best Original Song category, wore a custom, blush-coloured Ralph Lauren gown for the red carpet event. The hand-embroidered ensemble featured insane details. Let's decode the look. Selena Gomez walks the red carpet at Oscars. (Reuters)

Also Read | Blackpink Lisa ditches the traditional gown for a unique tuxedo-inspired look for her dazzling Oscars debut

Selena Gomez in a Ralph Lauren look

Bringing old Hollywood glamour to the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Selena's blush pink gown was inspired by Sophia Loren. The tailored dress features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette that hugs her curves like a second skin, a drop skirt that reaches a floor-grazing length, and a train on the back, creating a waterfall effect.

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Embellishments that will blow your mind!

The highlight of Selena's gown was the embellishments, including over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals - affixed by hand by 12 skilled artisans. The luxurious adornments created an ombre effect. To add a sparkling glamour to her look, the singer chose Bvlgari jewellery for accessories, including a platinum collar necklace with a 10-carat pear-cut diamond drop pendant, diamond earrings, and a handful of rings.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled in soft, blowout waves, Selena finished off with a dewy makeup look. Her glam featured glossy coral-pink lips, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink eye shadow, glittery liner on the lower waterline, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

About Emilia Perez

Meanwhile, apart from Selena, Emilia Perez also stars Zoe Saldaña, who is nominated for the Best Actress in Supporting Role category. The musical leads the pack at this year's Oscars with a total of 13 nominations. It is also nominated in the Best Picture, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Editing, and Best Sound categories.