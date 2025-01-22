Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari necklace to Trump’s inauguration: Details inside

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 22, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra’s gemstone-studded necklace for Trump’s inauguration. Scroll to know more.

Donald Trump inauguration and pre-inauguration dinner was as star-studded as it could get. Priscilla Chan, wife of Mark Zuckerberg, also attended the glamourous event and looked absolutely stunning. Priscilla, for the special event, picked a classic black gown and looked stunning as ever. Mark Zuckerberg, a day back, shared a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Optimistic and celebrating 🇺🇸.” Also read | Nita Ambani flaunts Tarun Tahiliani saree in fresh pics from Trump inauguration, spotlights Indian craftsmanship in US

Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra's necklace to Trump’s inauguration and netizens were quick to spot it(Instagram)
Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra's necklace to Trump’s inauguration and netizens were quick to spot it(Instagram)

Here's what Mark and Priscilla wore:

For the event, Mark and Priscilla twinned in black and gave us major couple fashion inspo. While Mark opted for a classic black suit, with black shirt, a black bow tie and a black pair of formal trousers, priscilla kept it minimal and classy in a sleeveless black gown with flowy details.

However, what caught out attention was the only piece of accessory that priscilla adorned. Priscilla accessorised her look minimally in a stunning gemstone studded necklace. Also read | Mark Zuckerberg’s pic with wife reminds people of his ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Priyanka Chopra's gemstone-studded necklace:

The necklace made its cameo a few months back adorning Priyanka Chopra’s neckline as she attended Isha Ambani’s Holi dinner party. In March, Isha Ambani hosted a dinner party with the theme being – A Roman Holi. From Madhuri Dixit to Ayushmann Khurrana, the A-listers of Bollywood attended the party and made it star-studded.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she decked up in a blush pink redesigned saree with a sculped matching off-shoulder blouse. The saree featured a striking thigh-high slit in the middle and floor-sweeping details, giving the diva the fashionista look she deserves. Priyanka accessorised her look with a multicoloured gemstone-studded necklace and stole the show. She teamed it with minimal diamond studs and a ruby-studded ring. Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Who wore what

A few months back, Priscilla Chan wore the same necklace to Trump’s inauguration and netizens were quick to spot it. Priscilla kept her makeup minimal and decked up in black eyeliners, lined eyebrows, blush pink cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. She wore her tresses loose with straight locks and a middle part.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On