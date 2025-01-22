Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari necklace to Trump’s inauguration: Details inside

Donald Trump inauguration and pre-inauguration dinner was as star-studded as it could get. Priscilla Chan, wife of Mark Zuckerberg, also attended the glamourous event and looked absolutely stunning. Priscilla, for the special event, picked a classic black gown and looked stunning as ever. Mark Zuckerberg, a day back, shared a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Optimistic and celebrating 🇺🇸.” Also read | Nita Ambani flaunts Tarun Tahiliani saree in fresh pics from Trump inauguration, spotlights Indian craftsmanship in US Priscilla Chan wore Priyanka Chopra's necklace to Trump’s inauguration and netizens were quick to spot it(Instagram)

Here's what Mark and Priscilla wore:

For the event, Mark and Priscilla twinned in black and gave us major couple fashion inspo. While Mark opted for a classic black suit, with black shirt, a black bow tie and a black pair of formal trousers, priscilla kept it minimal and classy in a sleeveless black gown with flowy details.

However, what caught out attention was the only piece of accessory that priscilla adorned. Priscilla accessorised her look minimally in a stunning gemstone studded necklace. Also read | Mark Zuckerberg’s pic with wife reminds people of his ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Priyanka Chopra's gemstone-studded necklace:

The necklace made its cameo a few months back adorning Priyanka Chopra’s neckline as she attended Isha Ambani’s Holi dinner party. In March, Isha Ambani hosted a dinner party with the theme being – A Roman Holi. From Madhuri Dixit to Ayushmann Khurrana, the A-listers of Bollywood attended the party and made it star-studded.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she decked up in a blush pink redesigned saree with a sculped matching off-shoulder blouse. The saree featured a striking thigh-high slit in the middle and floor-sweeping details, giving the diva the fashionista look she deserves. Priyanka accessorised her look with a multicoloured gemstone-studded necklace and stole the show. She teamed it with minimal diamond studs and a ruby-studded ring. Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Who wore what

A few months back, Priscilla Chan wore the same necklace to Trump’s inauguration and netizens were quick to spot it. Priscilla kept her makeup minimal and decked up in black eyeliners, lined eyebrows, blush pink cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. She wore her tresses loose with straight locks and a middle part.