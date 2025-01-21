Nita Ambani flaunts Tarun Tahiliani saree in fresh pics from Trump inauguration, spotlights Indian craftsmanship in US

Nita Ambani is an absolute fashionista, and when it comes to portraying Indian craftmanship to the world, noone does it better than her. Nita Ambani was present at Donald Trump’s glamorous pre-inauguration bash. The bash was a star-studded affair, and Nita Ambani looked like a glam queen in a stunning saree. Also read | Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani wows at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration bash in eye-catching diamond jewels, saree Nita Ambani looked like a glam queen in a stunning jamewar saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani.(Instagram/@taruntahiliani)

Here’s what Nita Ambani wore:

From the house of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, Nita Ambani picked a jamewar saree and looked stunning. The designer house’s official account, in an Instagram post, featuring pictures of Nita Ambani decked up in the stunning saree, shared the details. “The couture ensemble, crafted over 1,900 hours, seamlessly combines classic aari work with intricate French knots. Paired with a modern tapered collared blouse, it embodies Tarun Tahiliani’s signature blend of tradition and contemporary elegance. To achieve its flawless drape and texture, craftsmen embroidered heritage jamewar shawls, which were then meticulously hand-painted, printed, and further embroidered. The result is a refined interplay of heritage artistry and modern tailoring.” Also read | Nita Ambani wore rare '200-year-old pendant crafted in south India' with black saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner

Adding Nita Ambani love for Indian craftmanship and sarees, the designer house explained, “Nita has always loved and celebrated fine Indian things and has a wonderful collection of jamewar and heritage textiles, and has been a longstanding patron of Tarun Tahiliani’s jamewar creations. For this occasion, it was only fitting she chose a modern interpretation of jamewar, adorned with the finest kashidakari—a tribute to India’s rich traditions presented through a contemporary lens.” Also read | First pictures of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Here’s how Nita Ambani accessorised her look:

Nita Ambani kept it minimal and classy in statement diamond earrings with studded pearl details. She teamed it with a stunning diamond bracelet with floral patterns in one hand. Nita Ambani wore her tresses loose with a middle part and styled it in wavy locks. In minimal makeup, with black eyeliner, lined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Nita Ambani added a small black bindi to give the overall look a more Indian touch.