Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani wows at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration bash in eye-catching diamond jewels, saree

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attended Donald Trump’s glitzy pre-inauguration bash. Their pictures were shared by a fan page on Instagram. Nita and Mukesh are all set to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Let's decode what she wore for the private party. Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani and a guest at Trump's pre-inauguration bash.

The show-stealing silk saree

Renowned for her love of sarees, Nita Ambani chose another exquisite nine-yard look for the private bash. She wore a black embroidered saree for the occasion. The silk drape features delicate gold embroidery, sequin embellishments, zardozi kadhai, and jewel-embellished borders. Draped elegantly, the pallu was gracefully pinned over her shoulder and cascaded to a floor-grazing length.

She paired the silk saree with a matching black silk blouse featuring a split bandhgala collar, half-length sleeves, heavy embroidered patterns, scalloped lace on the cuffs, and sequin embellishments.

How did Nita Ambani accessorise her look

Nita chose glittering diamond jewels to elegantly style her nine yards of grace. She chose diamond earrings adorned with pearls, a diamond bracelet adorned with flower-shaped adornments, and a stunning necklace. She left her long, silky tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft blowout waves.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita chose darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy peach pink lips, flushed cheeks, a flawless base, a dainty bindi, and light contouring for a snatched look.

As for Mukesh Ambani, he complemented his wife in a stylish black tuxedo. The blazer features silk shawl lapels, front button closures, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.

Nita Ambani's traditional Kanchipuram silk saree

Earlier, Nita Ambani wore a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh. Her custom saree was designed to feature over 100 significant traditional motifs inspired by the spiritual and historical essence of Kanchipuram’s grand temples and adorned with 18th-century heritage Indian jewels. She wore the drape with a velvet blouse and a 200-year-old rare necklace crafted in Southern India.

Meanwhile, Donald J Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States, marking a comeback after four years in political exile.