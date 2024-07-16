Isha Ambani saves the best for last in rare Sabyasachi ivory couture lehenga and bespoke diamond-pearl jewels. Pics

Isha Ambani's looks for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been nothing short of impeccable. But it seems the heiress left the best for the last. Isha, her stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, and Sabyasachi collaborated to create a rare, first-of-its-kind Sabyasachi couture lehenga. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Nita Ambani got Isha, Akash, Anant, her grandkids' names embroidered in Hindi on her jewelled blouse. Pics) Isha Ambani saves the best for last by wearing a rare Sabyasachi ivory couture lehenga for Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations. (Instagram )

Isha Ambani wears a rare Sabyasachi couture lehenga

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania chose an ivory Sabyasachi lehenga for Isha Ambani as her pièce de résistance for the grand Ambani wedding. The Sabya lehenga is inspired by JG Ballard's The Garden Of Time, which also inspired the theme for this year's Met Gala. In an exclusive to Diet Sabya, Anaita said, “Isha at her radiant best, we created this first-of-its-kind couture ensemble, paying homage to Indian craft with the maestro Sabya.”

Decoding Isha Ambani's rare Sabyasachi couture lehenga

The Sabyasachi lehenga features a cropped blouse decked in intricate floral embroidery done with threadwork, sequins, and precious pearls. The plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and cropped hem add to its design element. Isha wore the top with a lehenga skirt, which was the highlight of the look.

The A-line lehenga features a high-rise waist, maximum flare, and a floor-length hem. However, it is the hand-embroidered roses, Resham embroidery, leaf-shaped adornments, and statement-making beads embellished to give the illusion of fruits that stole the show. Together, the embroidery looks like a garden. Lastly, Isha draped a delicate georgette dupatta embellished with tassels on her arms to complete the look.

Isha Ambani's stunning jewels and glam

Isha accessorised the exquisite couture ensemble with diamond and pearl jewels. The heiress wore a layered luxurious necklace, a mang tika, statement-making kadhas, and massive diamond rings. Lastly, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, smoky eyes adorned with kohl, caramel lips, rouge on the cheeks, highlighter for the contours, mascara-adorned lashes, and centre-parted loose tresses.

About Ambani family

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. Her siblings are Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Anant recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, while Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Isha and Anand have twins - Aadiya and Krishna - and Akash and Shloka have Veda and Prithvi.