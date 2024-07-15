Nita Ambani got Isha, Akash, Anant, her grandkids' names embroidered in Hindi on her jewelled blouse. Pics

Nita Ambani dazzled in a gorgeous blush pink ghagra choli set for her son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Day 2 of their wedding celebrations. A new detail of the couture look has left the internet swooning. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Nita Ambani in beautiful pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant dazzles in a real tissue gold ghagra choli) Nita Ambani got her kids and grandkids' names embroidered on her jewelled blouse. (Instagram )

Nita Ambani embroiders her kids and grandkids’ names on her blouse

Master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared pictures of Nita Ambani’s dazzling look from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Instagram. One of the pictures showed the details of the design of her exquisite blouse. It shows the sheer back of the choli featuring hand-embroidered names of Nita Ambani’s kids and grandchildren - Isha, Akash, Anant, Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda - in Hindi text surrounding colourful elephant motifs.

According to the designers, the jewelled blouse features jhumkas, twinkling sequins, and precious stones hand-embroidered by skilled artisans. Designed to embody grace and sophistication, the masterpiece blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair.

Decoding Nita Ambani’s Day 2 look

While the blouse is a symbol of traditions and modern artistry coming together, the ghagra boasts of gold Zardozi work and decadent hand embroidery inspired by the architecture and temples of Kashi. Lastly, a pink dupatta draped in the Gujarati saree pallu style completed the look. The designers beautified it with similar Zardozi and temple architecture embroidery.

Nita accessorised the ensemble with opulent emerald jewels designed and set by Viren Bhagat. She wore a stunning necklace, a mang tika, earrings, a baju bandh, kadhas, and a massive ring. Lastly, for the glam picks, she chose feathered brows, pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, pink lips, and a centre-parted messy bun secured with an emerald hairpin.

About Ambani family

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are parents to four kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Anant recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, while Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash’s wife is Shloka Mehta. Isha and Anand have twins - Aadiya and Krishna - and Akash and Shloka have Veda and Prithvi.